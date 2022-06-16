Pitching Chicago for DNC
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will make an attempt to get the 2024 Democratic National Convention to Chicago. The two will meet with Democratic party officials on Friday. Officials with the Chicago Host Committee said they are prepared to raise millions for the convention and the city will highlight its convention venues and 45,000 hotel rooms in the central business district. Other cities trying to lure the event include New York City, Atlanta, Houston and Phoenix.
Record heat reported
Much of Illinois will be feeling the heat again Thursday. Parts of Southern Illinois will see triple digit temperatures. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed that the temperature hit 96 degrees at O’Hare International Airport. The previous record was 95 degrees from 1994. Conditions are expected to get back to normal over the weekend before another heat wave arrives early in the week.
Prevent tick bites
With the summer getting into full swing, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding all Illinoisans to take precautions against tick bites to prevent contracting illnesses such as Lyme disease. To avoid tick bites, people should conduct a thorough tick-check for themselves, their children and their pets after spending time in areas ticks are known to inhabit, such as in and near wooded areas, tall grass, and brush. Officials advise removing ticks within a 24-hour period reduces the risk of potential disease transmission.
New law requires glucose monitor coverage
A new Illinois law now requires insurance and managed health plans to provide coverage for continuous glucose monitors. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state officials say the law will ensure that the most at-risk Illinoisans cannot be denied coverage that is needed to stay healthy and prevent further medical complications. State officials say more than 1.3 million Illinois residents have diabetes.
Enrollment opened for farmland conservation program
Farmers, ranchers and agricultural landowners with property prone to flooding and nutrient runoff have the opportunity to enroll in Illinois’ reopened land conservation program, which is now available in 68 counties. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reopened enrollments for the program this week for the first time since 2015. Participants remove cropland and marginal pastureland from agricultural production and convert the land to grasses, trees or other approved vegetation.
Patrons protest by gluing selves to counter
Two men were taken into custody after they glued their hands to the counter of an Illinois Starbucks to protest extra charges for plant-based milk. The incident happened at a Starbucks on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago. PETA livestreamed the “glue-in” demonstration on Facebook and said in a statement the organization plans to "stick to Starbucks like glue" until it agrees to drop the vegan upcharge.