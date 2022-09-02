Pilots protest into holiday weekend
Airline pilots are picketing at airports across the country, including at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Their union said during their time off, pilots are voicing concerns for better pay and benefits, and better working conditions. Airlines have cited a pilot shortage as one of the reasons for so many cancellations and delays for travelers.
Work zone modifications for holiday travel
To ease traffic flow, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday.
Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday to close to midnight Monday, Sept. 5. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. And at all times, buckle-up and drive sober.
IDOT seeks 'snowbird' drivers
The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking drivers to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state.
Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and salaried workers to help maintain more than 45,000 miles of roadway statewide during the winter season.
Snowbirds are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.
Updated COVID boosters for Illinois
Illinois expects to receive about 580,000 doses of updated COVID-19 boosters next week.
The boosters are meant to protect against both the original strain of COVID as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants that are the current dominant strains. Health officials expect the two variants will continue to circulate the country this fall and winter.
Illegally obtained wild animals discovered in Sandwich
After a yearlong investigation, the Illinois Conservation Police served a search warrant and found numerous illegally obtained wild animals, both alive and dead, inside a DeKalb County residence.
Inside the home in Sandwich, police found caged snakes, 12 raccoons, seven opossums, two squirrels, a skunk and other animals. A 33-year-old woman allegedly was a licensed Illinois wildlife rehabilitator, but police determined her license was fraudulently obtained.
Wells Fargo ordered to pay former employee $22 million
The U.S. Labor Department has ordered Wells Fargo to pay $22 million to a former Chicago employee for violating whistleblower protection laws.
The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the bank fired the executive in 2019 for voicing concerns about possible legalities, including wire fraud.
The agency said Wells Fargo argued the individual was fired in a restructuring but an investigation revealed the manager was treated differently from others that were laid off in that process.