More on Highland Park person of interest
Details are emerging about a person of interest who's in custody in connection to the Highland Park parade mass shooting. Six people were killed and dozens injured when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop on the parade route.
Robert Crimo III, 22, was a local rapper who's online presences contained violent images. His father reportedly once owned a local deli and unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019.
Triple-digit heat index for most of state
An excessive heat warning is in effect for most of Illinois this week. In some areas, the heat index could top 110 degrees.
Temperatures will range from the mid-to-upper 90’s for the next three days. A cold front is expected to move through Friday evening, bringing some relief for the weekend.
Extreme heat tips
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is sharing tips to beat the heat because July is Extreme Heat Safety Month.
Officials note that Illinois has seen several days over the 100 degree mark already. When temperatures start to rise, the tips include avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, wearing light-colored loose-fitting clothing that covers the skin, checking on family members and senior citizens, and drinking plenty of water.
Listeria outbreak connected to ice cream
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has connected ice cream to a multistate listeria outbreak that includes Illinois. The CDC thinks Big Olaf Creamery may be to blame.
Nearly two dozen people from Illinois and nine other states have been sickened, with the bulk of them being reported in Florida. Listeria is one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning, but can be treated with antibiotics.
Principal admits to scheme
The former principal of an Illinois elementary school who admitted her role in a pair of fraud schemes that cost Chicago Public Schools hundreds of thousands of dollars is now cooperating with federal authorities.
Sarah Abedelal, the one time principal of Brennemann Elementary School, is one of six people charged with scamming CPS through phony overtime claims and bogus orders for ink, paper, and other printer supplies. She faces a likely prison sentence of about three to five years, but that may be reduced due to her cooperation.
New laws impact schools
There are several laws that go into effect this month regarding schools.
One measure requires that each school district, charter school or any school receiving public funds develop an absenteeism and truancy policy to be communicated to students and their parents on an annual basis.
Another law provides if a school district issues an ID card to students in any grades 7 through 12, the district shall provide contact information for suicide prevention hotlines on the card.