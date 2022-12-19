Pending winter storm
Illinois is going to get a double dose of winter weather this week. A powerful winter storm is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in some areas of the state on Thursday and Friday. In its wake is a polar plunge that could send wind chills down to 20 degrees below zero by Saturday morning. Bitterly cold temperatures are expected for the holiday weekend. The arctic air won’t last long. A warming trend is forecasted for the following weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s around the state.
Amazon warehouses cited
Amazon failed to properly record work-related injuries at warehouses in five states, including Illinois, according to a federal agency that announced more than a dozen citations during the course of an investigation. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports that it handed out 14 citations during inspections at six Amazon warehouses in Illinois, New York, Florida, Colorado and Idaho. The citations were for failing to record injuries and illnesses and not giving the agency timely records of such matters.
Lottery advises against tickets for kids
The Illinois Lottery is advising Illinoisans not to give instant lottery tickets to children this holiday season. Officials are urging parents to gift responsibly, and avoid using tickets as a stocking stuffer or other presents. They add an instant ticket may be a child’s first exposure to gambling which could lead to problems in the future.