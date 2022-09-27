Partial unemployment debt payment
The Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under the Social Security Act.
Officials say the unemployment insurance trust fund has capacity to make this payment without impairing the department’s ability to pay benefits. Illinois state government accumulated more than $4 billion in unemployment trust fund debt during the COVID-19 pandemic economic restrictions imposed by the governor.
Chinese national convicted of spying
A federal jury has convicted a Chinese citizen living in Chicago of spying for China. According to the Department of Justice, the 31-year-old man, who came to the United States on a student visa, was trying to recruit engineers and scientists on behalf of the Chinese Intelligence Ministry.
Officials said the scheme may be part of a larger operation after an accused spy was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio, who attempted to siphon intelligence information overseas.
State Farm sends mobile catastrophe unit
Bloomington-based State Farm is deploying mobile catastrophe response vehicles to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s landfall.
The storm is expected to move onto the Florida Gulf coast late Wednesday night as a Category 4 hurricane. Forecasters say Tampa is the most likely target of the storm, an area that hasn’t seen a direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.