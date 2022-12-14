R. Kelly sends statement from behind bars
Imprisoned R&B star R. Kelly has released a rare public statement from jail, asking people to leave his music alone. The Chicago Sun-Times received the message through an email service for federal inmates.
A federal jury in Chicago this year found Kelly guilty of three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity. The jury found that he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl on camera.
Over time and over budget, interstate project nears completion
After eight years, a highway project that connects three Chicago-area interstates is nearly complete.
The Jane Byrne Interchange, which connects the Dan Ryan Expressway, the Eisenhower Expressway and the Kennedy Expressway downtown, is open to traffic.
The project was expected to be completed in 2018 but went over budget by over $200 million. Officials say the project is expected to improve motorist delays by 50%.
Chicago No. 8 for New Year's
Chicago is among the top 10 cities in the U.S. to ring in the New Year.
Researchers for the personal finance website WalletHub compared 100 of the biggest cities in the country on several metrics ranging from quality food options to vaccination rates and safety. The Windy City ranked 8th in the country. The best city to usher in the new year is New York City, followed by Orlando, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada.