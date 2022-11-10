OSHA looks for Caterpillar fine
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing fines of $145,000 against Caterpillar for not installing safety equipment at a foundry near Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron last June.
Steven Dierkes, 39, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The facility manufacturers cast iron engine components. The OSHA investigation found that the foundry routinely exposed employees to unprotected fall hazards while they worked close to containers of molten iron.
Mail carrier accused of stealing checks
An Illinois postal carrier is facing charges after allegedly stealing 117 checks on his mail route.
Keevon Dockery, 22, is charged with identity theft and aggravated identity theft after investigators said he was found in possession of 14 checks totaling $20,000 for businesses.
While conducting surveillance Monday, authorities observed Dockery’s mail truck parked near a wooded area where he then allegedly left three mail bins of undelivered mail.
Grants to monitor air quality
The Environmental Protection Agency has announced grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states, including Illinois, with a focus on minority communities affected by pollution.
A total of 132 projects will receive over $53 million to enhance air quality near chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites. More than half the selected applications are from community and nonprofit organizations.