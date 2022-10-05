Opposition to SAFE-T Act grows
The Oak Lawn Village Board and Joliet City Council have joined other municipalities, prosecutors and elected officials in opposing the controversial crime bill known as the SAFE-T Act.
During Tuesday’s village board meeting, Oak Lawn’s mayor discussed for seven minutes what he considers the flaws in the legislation. The village trustees unanimously approved the resolution and sent it to the governor.
Dixon school shooter sentenced
A Dixon High School student who opened fire at school was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday.
Matthew Milby, 23, fired a gun during graduation practice in 2017. The school’s resource officer shot Milby twice and no one else was hurt. Milby was deemed unfit for trial twice due to mental illness.
Rivian ramps up EV production
Things are ramping up at electric vehicle maker Rivian’s Normal production plant. Third quarter production numbers released by the company show an increase in both production and delivered vehicles compared to the second quarter.
Rivian said they produced more than 7,300 vehicles and delivered nearly 6,600 last quarter. This comes after the company announced a $1.5 billion loss in the first quarter of the year and a net loss of $1.7 billion in the second quarter.