Opioid settlement nets states $10 billion
The state of Illinois has reached a settlement with Walgreens and CVS to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of the drug at its stores.
The settlement provides more than $10 billion nationally to be divided among participating states. The majority of Illinois’ money will go to the Illinois Remediation Fund to be used for abatement programs throughout the state.
New evidence allowed in DCFS trial
New evidence will be allowed in the upcoming trial of two Department of Children And Family Services employees. A judge is allowing police reports that employees did not file while investigating the abuse of a Crystal Lake boy.
AJ Freund was murdered by his parents in 2019 while also in the care of DCFS. A caseworker and his supervisor are facing charges in how they handled the child’s case.
'Keep the Wreath Red' campaign raises awareness of fire safety
According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than two of every five home decoration fires occur due to decorations being placed too close to a heat source.
More than half of home decoration fires in December are started by candles. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal will once again be hosting the “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign, which raises awareness about the importance of fire safety during the holiday season.
Last year, 16 lives were lost in fire related incidents during the holiday season in Illinois.