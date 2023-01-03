Opioid overdoses increase
According to figures released Tuesday, opioid overdoses in Illinois remain on the increase.
In 2022, there were nearly 1,600 opioid-related deaths in Cook County alone. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it expects the number to surpass 2,000 once hundreds of pending cases are finalized. That would make 2022 one of the worst years on record for opioid overdose deaths.
Madison County opposes proposed gun ban
At least one county has gone on the record opposing an assault weapons ban in Illinois.
The Madison County Board overwhelmingly voted to denounce legislation being considered in Springfield that would ban the sale, possession or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons and magazines.
Supporters of the bill say something needs to be done to stop mass shootings like the one at the Independence Day parade in Highland Park. Lawmakers may take up the bill during lame duck session starting Wednesday.
Illinois families eye Texas
A new poll of Illinois families finds that many would relocate to Texas in 2023.
FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, a vacation ideas website, surveyed 3,000 families to find out where they would prefer to move to if they could hypothetically have a clean break and move somewhere else.
Fourteen percent said they have seriously thought about permanently moving in the past year, and if they moved abroad, Canada was the top choice.