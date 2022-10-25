Officials warn of roaming mountain lion
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone.
A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
The Department of Natural Resources reminds the public that it is very rare for a mountain lion to pose a threat to people. If encountered, they suggest you stand tall, wave your arms, and yell.
Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Springfield has been named the host city for the 11th Annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference. The event will take place in 2026 celebrating the 100th anniversary of Route 66.
The conference will include events relevant to history buffs and travel enthusiasts, and will also feature speakers from all eight states the iconic highway runs through.
Grants to mitigate lead
The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering $12 million in grant opportunities to local municipalities and community groups to help residential property owners with lead abatement and mitigation projects.
The program is run by IDPH’s Division of Environmental Health with the goal of assisting residential property owners of single-family homes and multi-unit residential properties to reduce lead paint and lead plumbing hazards by replacing old windows and other lead hazard control techniques.