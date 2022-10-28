Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case
An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions.
Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the prescriptions were filled, some of the controlled substances were sold throughout the Chicago area for profit.
Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act
Cook County’s sheriff is speaking out against a provision in the SAFE-T Act that gives people on electronic monitoring the ability to leave their houses two days a week so they can work, attend classes or go to the grocery store.
Supporters of the controversial law have argued that allowing some freedoms decreases instability while people await trial and increases public safety in the long run. Sheriff Tom Dart disagrees and said the stipulation creates a safety risk.
TikTok settlement payments going out
Illinois residents began receiving payments this week after the parent company of TikTok settled a class-action lawsuit accusing of the company of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.
According to the lawsuit, the company allegedly collected and shared the personal data of TikTok users without notice or consent. The lawsuit totaled $92 million, and recipients of the settlement are receiving $167. Facebook and Google have settled similar lawsuits.