No foul play suspected in worker's foundry death
Company officials have confirmed a Caterpillar worker was killed in an accident at the company’s foundry in Illinois.
The Peoria Journal Star reported 39-year-old Steven Dierkes died June 2 after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton facility. The coroner reported that Dierkes died instantly and no foul play was suspected.
Illinois' bereavement law expands
The Family Bereavement Act, an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act, is now Illinois law.
The act expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and even failed adoptions. The measure also mandates leave after the loss of family members previously not covered in the act.
Program aims to provide healthier foods in underserved areas
Illinois is establishing the Health Foods Access Program to help expand opportunities for grocery stores to receive financial assistance to expand operations.
The law enables the Department of Human Services in coordination with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to establish the program to expand access to healthy foods in underserved areas. The agencies may partner with nonprofit organizations on implementation.
Algae bloom warning
As temperatures begin to rise, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Department of Public Health are reminding recreators to use caution in Illinois waterways this summer when harmful algal blooms are possible.
Blue-green algae are microscopic organisms that naturally occur in lakes, streams and ponds. While most blooms are harmless, some produce toxic chemicals that can cause sickness or other health effects in exposed people and pets.
Grants for downstate transportation
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a third and final round of proposals are being accepted through July 29 from downstate transit providers as part of the Rebuild Illinois Transit Capital Grant Program.
The call for applications will determine the distribution of up to $132 million for projects that expand and improve transit service and increase transportation options in downstate communities.
Illinois State Fair concert ticket sales begin Monday
The Illinois State Fair Box Office is opening for in-person grandstand ticket purchases Monday, June 13. To celebrate the occasion, the box office will open at 6 a.m., with giveaways to go along with purchases until 8 a.m.
For each ticket purchased in person during that time, you will receive an admission ticket and be entered into a drawing to win two Stage-Side Party tickets for the show you purchased. The grandstand schedule kicks off Friday, Aug. 12 with Sam Hunt.