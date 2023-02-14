NIU marks 15 since mass shooting
Northern Illinois University in DeKalb will mark the anniversary of a mass shooting that happened on campus on this date 15 years ago. Five people were killed and 17 others wounded when a gunman opened fire on campus on Valentine's Day in 2008. The shooter eventually took his own life. School officials will ring bells at 3:06 p.m. outside Cole Hall to mark the tragedy.
High winds expected
High wind warnings and advisories have been issued for most of Illinois Tuesday. The National Weather Service said winds may gust from the south to 50-60 miles per hour for most of the day. This could lead to numerous tree limbs down and scattered power outages. Rain will move in with heavy pockets of precipitation expected for some areas.
Hockey team folds
Just days after they failed to show up for their own home game, the Vermillion County Bobcats hockey franchise based in Danville has ceased operations. The team failed to show up for a game recently against the Quad City Storm. The Bobcats had a 9 and 70 record in two seasons of existence. Vermillion County tweeted that refunds for season ticket holders would be announced in the near future.