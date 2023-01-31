New state schools superintendent announced
The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search.
Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools.
Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on Tuesday plans to ask a judge to drop sex abuse charges against singer R. Kelly. Foxx said the high cost of prosecution and previous convictions were the motivating factors for the decision.
Foxx, who four years ago asked for women and girls to come forward so she could prosecute Kelly, acknowledged that the decision may be disappointing to his accusers. Kelly was convicted of sexual abuse in federal court and is expected to be incarcerated for decades.
Airport expansion grand opening
A grand opening will be held Tuesday for O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal Five expansion.
The $1.3 billion project includes 10 new gates, which will accommodate Delta Airlines, which moved to Terminal Five from Terminal Two. For the third year in a row, O’Hare is the second busiest airport in the country, with over 711,000 flights in 2022.