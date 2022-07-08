New Illinois Supreme Court Justice
Illinois has a new Supreme Court justice, and she's making history.
Judge Lisa Holder White becomes the first Black women Illinois Supreme Court justice. Holder White was selected by Justice Rita Garman as her replacement and sworn in Thursday at a ceremony at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.
Inmate transfer case continued
The case Sangamon County officials brought against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Department of Human Services over delayed transfers of inmates deemed unfit for trial has been continued.
Because Pritzker modified his executive order at the center of the delay multiple times in the past few weeks, the next hearing in the case is now Aug. 1. The original orders impacting inmate transfers were issued in April 2020.
Operation North Star nabs 1,400 violent criminals
More than 1,400 violent criminals were taken into custody by federal and local task forces nationwide as part of Operation North Star, which involved 10 major U.S. cities, including Chicago.
Officials announced that 156 Chicago-area arrests were made during the month of June. Among those arrested was a 19-year-old Chicago man who allegedly shot a U.S. Marshal and his K-9 on June 2.
Grants released for school maintenance
The Illinois State Board of Education has distributed School Maintenance Grants totaling $30 million to over 600 school districts.
Grantees are expected to use the money to improve and maintain education infrastructure. Eligible applicants can receive up to $50,000 to put toward completing proposed maintenance projects.
Late-summer hunting opportunities
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is announcing late-summer hunting opportunities for 2022.
Squirrel season begins Aug. 1 and runs through February. In September, hunting season begins for dove, teal, rail, snipe and Canadian geese. Hunting licenses can be purchased through IDNR’s online license portal or in person at a participating vendor.
NASCAR in Chicago streets possible
NASCAR is reportedly coming to the streets of Chicago.
The Athletic is reporting that there is a tentative agreement between NASCAR and Chicago to host an annual street course race for the next three seasons beginning next year. The deal has not been finalized and is expected to be announced later this month.
It is not known in what part of town the race would be held.