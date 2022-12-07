Nearly 2,000 participate in Chicago naturalization ceremony
The largest-ever naturalization ceremony took place in Chicago Wednesday.
A total of 1,984 individuals from 120 countries have been personally examined under oath by an immigration officer with each providing an understanding of the English language and knowledge and understandings of the history, principles and form of the U.S. government. They were also found to be of good moral character.
U.S. Treasury to support Illinois businesses with funding
More than $350 million from federal taxpayers will support small businesses in Illinois.
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced the Land of Lincoln will get the funds for four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative to help small businesses with capital investments and expansion.
Duckworth isolating after positive COVID test
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, is working remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.
The junior Illinois senator said she has mild symptoms and will work in isolation through the end of the week.