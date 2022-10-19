More than 3,500 migrants to Chicago
Foreign nationals who illegally crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border continue to be bused from Texas to Illinois.
WTTW reports city officials said 145 more immigrants arrived in Chicago since Monday. That brings the total to over 3,500 people. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has promised to welcome the migrants with open arms, but has relocated some to nearby cities.
Some state rebate checks rejected
Some Illinoisans deposited their $50 state rebate checks only to have banks reject them.
One man told a Chicago TV station he was then charged a $12 return check fee. The payments are part of an election year program launched by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democrats to issue one-time tax rebates. Officials explained the checks didn’t bounce due to a lack of funds, but ink on the routing numbers smeared rendering the checks worthless.
Mortgage assistance program to reopen
The Illinois Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that's designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic.
The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners which is paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity. The program is funded through an appropriation in the federal American Rescue Plan Act.