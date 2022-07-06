Pritzker declares Highland Park disaster
Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County, one day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven people dead.
Pritzker’s office says the declaration is meant to assist in recovery efforts and allows the state to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.
No date for special session
No date has been announced, but legislative leaders and Gov. J.B. Pritzker say they anticipate a special session in the coming months to focus on access to abortion and reproductive health care.
A joint statement issued by the Senate President, House Speaker and governor said they will monitor the impacts across the country of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. v. Wade to get "an acute sense of" the needs and how Illinois can play a "more vital role" in the issue.
Proposal for dome over Soldier Field
In an attempt to keep the Chicago Bears from leaving the lakefront for Arlington Heights, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is looking into making major changes to Soldier Field.
Crain’s Chicago Business reports a mayoral committee is expected to recommend that the city explore the feasibility of adding a dome to the stadium. A draft of a report on the dome proposal suggests that taxpayers would probably have to assist in the funding of the project.
Lawsuit filed over listeria case
The estate of an Illinois woman who died earlier this year from a listeria infection filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a Florida ice cream company that health officials have connected to a multistate outbreak.
The lawsuit claims that Mary Billman died after eating contaminated ice cream produced by Big Olaf Creamery. According to the lawsuit, Billman ate the ice cream in January during a visit to Florida. She became ill the following week and died 11 days later.
New bike path maps release
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the release of the new-and-improved Illinois Official Bike Maps, a free resource showcasing the state’s vast bicycle network of trails, paths and streets.
Maps for each of IDOT’s nine districts include new features and designs that make them easier to understand, while including more information on noteworthy stops and attractions easily accessible by bike.