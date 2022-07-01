Illinois getting monkeypox vaccines
Illinois will be receiving a shipment of vaccines to address the ongoing outbreak of monkeypox virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said it expects to receive more than 4,500 doses of the vaccine, with most of them going to Chicago. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 46 probable monkeypox virus cases in Illinois, mostly in Chicago.
EV rebate program begins
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced the opening of Illinois’ Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program.
Individuals can now access and complete an application for a $4,000 rebate for the first round of funding. The EV Rebate Fund has a balance of nearly $18 million. After the application period closes, rebates will be issued to eligible applicants based on funding availability.
To be eligible for a rebate, the vehicle must be exclusively powered and refueled by electricity, plugged in to charge, and licensed to drive on public roadways.
School supply tax holiday in August
Illinois will offer a sales tax holiday on school supplies for 10 days in August.
Sales taxes for qualified clothing and school-related items will be reduced from 6.25% to 1.25% from Aug. 5 to 14. Items include qualifying clothing and shoes with a retail price of less than $125 per item.
Judge questions lesser charges
A judge is questioning why a Chicago woman who shot and killed her brother is facing only a low-level gun charge.
Denise Franklin, 28, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting. Judge Susana Ortiz was so surprised that she thought prosecutors were presenting the wrong case. Prosecutors explained the more serious charges were rejected by the state’s attorney’s office.
A Chicago Tribune analysis showed Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx, a Democrat, has dropped nearly 30% of charges against felony defendants.
Minimum wage increases in Chicago
Chicago’s minimum wage increases Friday, when it will rise above $15 per hour for the first time. The increase of 40 cents is for workers at the city’s largest employers.
The statewide minimum wage is $12 per hour, but will increase to $13 in January. The federal minimum wage sits at $7.25 and hasn’t increased since 2009.
Road construction suspended for holiday
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence Day holiday to minimize travel disruptions.
Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, July 1, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 4. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment.