Pritzker declares monkeypox disaster
While monkeypox is rare, there’s a new disaster declaration in Illinois for the virus. Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared the virus a public health emergency Monday, which allows the Illinois Department of Public Health to utilize state and federal resources across state agencies to distribute vaccines. Illinois currently has reported 520 cases, the third most in the country. Pritzker’s office says the virus is disproportionately impacting the gay community.
New labor laws impacting domestic workers
Illinoisans employing domestic workers like nannies, caregivers or housekeepers have new policies they must follow, like the state’s minimum wage law under a new rule finalized by the Illinois Department of Labor. Other provisions announced Monday include ensuring overtime pay, meal times and rest periods.
National Guard warns about scams
Illinois National Guard soldiers, airmen and their families are being warned about telephone and online scams. A statement from the national guard says one soldier was targeted last week by someone impersonating a first sergeant about back pay for their dependents during basic training. Soldiers receiving such calls should report them immediately.
DNA made issue in decades-old murder case
The attorney for the man sent to prison for the murders of three women at Starved Rock State Park in 1960 says DNA evidence will clear his client. 83-year-old Chester Weger, a young dishwasher at the lodge, originally had confessed to the slayings, but later recanted that confession. He was convicted and ultimately spent nearly six decades in prison. He was freed on parole in 2020, but the murder conviction is still on his record. Now, his defense attorney says DNA testing of a hair found on one of the victim’s gloves did not match his client's, saying that it belongs to someone else.
Tornado confirmed in Beason
A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service on Monday after a line of storms tore through the area. After conducting a survey of damage in Logan County, officials concluded a tornado touched down and hit the town of Beason. Storms fired up Tuesday morning as well, affecting central and southern Illinois.
Organ donor awareness
Secretary of State Jesse White is hosting a virtual National Minority Donor Awareness Month to promote organ/tissue donation for multicultural communities. Nationally, people of color comprise 59% of the waiting list for organ transplants, but according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, this year they accounted for only 34% of those who donated organs. More than 7.4 million people in Illinois are registered as organ/tissue donors, yet there are approximately 4,000 people waiting for transplants.