Another U of I student scammed
The University of Illinois Police Department is reporting that two students were recently scammed out of a collective $25,000 by unknown people who called them. Officials said one student received a call from someone claiming to represent the Chinese embassy and was threatened with arrest if she didn't pay a fine. The student provided her passport information and wired $23,000 to the scammer. Another scam was reported the following day.
Mind health ahead of Thanksgiving
With COVID-19 cases and other respiratory viruses circulating in many areas of the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging Illinoisans to take precautions and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday safely without spreading the virus to family and friends. In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 and the flu, IDPH encourages the public to get tested before attending holiday gatherings and to stay home if they are sick.
Grants for groups at risk of terror attacks
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has announced a grant opportunity for not-for-profit organizations across Illinois at risk for terrorist attacks. The 2023 Illinois Not-for-Profit Security Grant Program will provide a total of $20 million to eligible organizations that are deemed at high risk of a terrorist attack by a terrorist organization, network or cell. The state will issue the competitive grants, up to $150,000, to eligible applicants.