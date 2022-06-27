Congresswoman's criticized for rally comments
First-term congresswoman from Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller became the center of controversy Saturday while speaking at a rally for former President Donald Trump when she called the Supreme Court’s decision of overturning Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life.”
Miller said that she misread prepared comments meant to say the ruling was a "victor for right to life." Trump endorsed Miller in her race against Rodney Davis for the 15 congressional district.
Heavy rain totals
Illinois received much-needed rain on Saturday, and rainfall reports show some areas got a good soaking. Two rounds of rain moved through the state, as showers moved through the state in the morning then another strong line of storms later that night.
Some of the towns that received the most rain included Pawnee in Sangamon County at 3.2 inches, Bloomington in McLean County received 2.6 inches, and Kincaid in Christian County received 2.3 inches of rain.
'Ghost trains' a concern
Members of the Chicago City Council are calling on the Chicago Transit Authority to meet them at the table to discuss complaints from residents over “ghost” trains and buses.
Residents say their CTA tracker shows a train or bus arriving, only for them to never show up, resulting in long wait times for commuters. The CTA has acknowledged they are running fewer trains and buses because of a sharp decline in ridership and fewer employees able to work.
Labor laws impacting youth
Workers of all ages in Illinois will have more protections under new state laws. One measure requires additional justification for child actors to work between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.
In 2021, TV and film producers in Illinois requested nearly 500 waivers for the Illinois Department of Labor to allow child actors to work during overnight hours. Another law clarifies state rules that require employers to give workers at least one day off every seven days.
Football player charged with gun crimes
Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams is facing weapons charges after being arrested in downtown Chicago. Police said Adams is charged with misdemeanor illegal gun possession and possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.
Police questioned Adams after he was spotted near a suspected stolen vehicle. Adams said it was his car and police found the gun inside.
COVID-19 status updated
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20 counties around Illinois are now rated at the high community level for COVID-19, while 47 counties are rated at the medium community level.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been just over 3.4 million cases, including 34,076 deaths throughout the state.