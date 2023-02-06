Miller to boycott Biden's address
Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller has announced she will not be attending the State of the Union Tuesday in protest of what she called President Joe Biden’s record of “lying to the American people.”
Miller cited Biden’s recent statements about the national security risk of the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the country. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he will host Chris Manson as his guest for the address. Manson works at OSF HealthCare in Peoria and is founder of U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine.
Pritzker signs energy project siting law
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation that involves the state in the siting of Illinois-based clean energy projects and prohibits local bans. The law prevents counties from enacting preemptive local ordinances that ban local wind and solar projects.
Dozens of counties objected to the legislation, some saying it could hinder economic growth. Pritzker said last summer that the state would not get involved in the siting of wind and solar farms.
Cockfighting spurs confiscated
More than 100 cockfighting spurs bound for Illinois were seized by customs officials. The package was labeled as “handcrafted Mexican rattles” and was headed to Rantoul from Mexico City.
Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville, Kentucky, intercepted the package and found 120 sharp cockfighting spurs which are often attached to birds’ legs during cockfights. Cockfighting was banned in the U.S. in 2018.