Border officials seize more than 8,100 pounds of illegal drug in Illinois
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Illinois seized more than 8,100 pounds of illegal drugs and $23 million in counterfeit items. The data covered the time period between October 2021 through October 2022.
Prescription drugs, such as Xanax and Tylenol with codeine were the most seized drugs, while handbags, watches and jewelry were the most seized counterfeit items.
Wildlife officials: Watch small pets during coyote mating season
As coyote mating season gets underway, wildlife officials are urging pet owners to take extra precautions to protect their dogs and cats.
During the mating season, which runs through May, coyotes are searching for dens to raise their offspring. It is during this time they can become more aggressive.
The Department of Animal and Rabies Control said studies show cats can be a substantial part of a coyote’s diet. They urge pet owners to keep cats indoors at night and small dogs should be supervised and not left alone in yards.
Miller, LaHood appointed to U.S. House committees
Two U.S. House members from Illinois have been appointed to working committees.
Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller will serve a second term on the House Agriculture Committee. In a statement, Miller said she looks forward to bringing her expertise and experience to the committee as it drafts a farm bill.
Republican Congressman Darin LaHood was appointed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to serve on the House Select Committee on China.