Planned Parenthood announced mobile clinic
Planned Parenthood has announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic that will stay in Illinois but travel the borders of neighboring states that restricted the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Illinois continues to allow abortions, but Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana voted to ban the procedure with exceptions. Indiana’s abortion ban is currently on hold after a judge issued a temporary injunction.The mobile abortion clinic and medical personnel will travel in a 37-foot RV.
Social equity cannabis business operational
The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced that Star Buds IL, a social equity Craft Grow licensee, was issued an operational permit and has now commenced business operations.
Located in Rockford, Star Buds is 66% Black-owned. Of the 48 Craft Grow Licenses issued by the Department in July of 2022, 42% are majority Black-owned, 36% are majority White-owned, and 8% are majority Hispanic-Owned.
Hy-Vee recalls some cheese
Hy-Vee, with 20 grocery stores in Illinois, has announced it will voluntarily recall eight cheese products following a national recall.
Old Europe Cheese, Inc. notified federal officials that some cheese products might be contaminated with Listeria. Hy-Vee noted no illnesses have been reported to stores. The best by expiration range for the impacted cheeses is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.