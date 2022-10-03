Migrant flow continues to Illinois
The buses of migrants from Texas continue to flow into Illinois.
The city of Des Plaines is now taking in some of the asylum seekers. The mayor said about 80 migrants arrived Saturday and will be placed in temporary housing and provided with support to work through the migration process. Nearly 2,000 migrants have arrived on buses from the Texas border with Mexico.
ISU mourning death of administrator
The campus community of Illinois State University is mourning the loss of an administrator who died after colliding with a bicycle.
Adam Peck, 49, was a pedestrian when he was struck by a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near campus last week. Peck worked at ISU as an assistant vice president for student affairs. The accident was the third serious incident involving a pedestrian in Normal this month.
Chicago 11th best foodie city
A new study lists Chicago as one of the best cities in the country for foodies.
WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities using 29 indicators of food-friendliness, including the number of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita.
Chicago was ranked as the 11th best city for foodies in the country. The only other Illinois city to make the list was Aurora at number 157. According to the study, the top three foodie cities in the country are Portland, Orlando and Miami.