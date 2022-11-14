Migrant buses to Chicago continue
Migrants from the Texas-Mexico border continue to arrive in Illinois.
Since the first bus arrived in Chicago last August, the city has accepted nearly 3,700 foreign nationals who entered the country illegally. The busing is part of a controversial policy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott known as “Operation Lone Star.”
According to Abbott, the latest bus is the 300th to arrive in Chicago. Abbott has also sent migrants to New York City and Washington D.C. to protest the Biden Administration's immigration policies.
Travelers hospitalized after incident on commercial flight
Three people were hospitalized after an incident on a Chicago-bound plane Monday.
A video shared to social media showed a woman holding a baby arguing with several flight attendants while standing in the aisle. A United Airlines spokesman said that after the flight from San Francisco to Chicago landed, a disruptive passenger was removed by law enforcement.
One flight attendant was taken to the hospital.
First snow accumulation expected
The first accumulating snow of the season is on tap for Illinois Tuesday.
Snow showers will cover parts of the state late Monday with the main window of accumulating snow occurring Tuesday morning in the northern two-thirds of the state.
Total accumulations will be between 1 and 3 inches with some areas in northern Illinois getting a bit more. Cold air is expected to dominate the weather pattern for the entire week.