Illinois election results certified
The Nov. 8 midterm general election has been certified by the Illinois State Board of Elections.
More than 4.1 million votes were cast with a turnout of just over 51%. That’s down from the 57.2% turnout four years ago. Monday’s certification also confirmed passage of the amendment to the Illinois Constitution codifying collective bargaining rights with 53.4% of all votes cast being in the affirmative.
Bill would ban certain semi-automatic firearms
New legislation that would ban certain types of semi-automatic firearms could be on the docket when Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield in January.
The measure defines certain guns as “assault weapons” and any magazine of more than 10 rounds as “high capacity.” State Rep. Bob Morgan sponsored the bill and said current owners of semi-automatic weapons would be able to keep them under the bill, but would be required to have them registered with state police.
TRANSIT CLERK CHARGED
A former clerk for a Chicago-area retirement fund has been indicted on a charge of fraudulently obtaining more than $350,000 from the program.
Federal prosecutors allege Ayanna Nesbitt obtained fraudulent payments from the Retirement Plan for Chicago Transit Authority Employees from 2019 to 2021, authorities allege.