McDonalds layoffs expected
Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3.
McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
Record Illinois cannabis sales
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced that 2022 set cannabis sales records in all categories. This includes number of items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month.
For the year, Illinois adult-use cannabis dispensaries sold $1.5 billion worth of product, an increase of more than 12% from 2021 and 131% from 2020, the first year cannabis sales were first legally allowed in Illinois.
'Walking Man' to be interred
Joseph Kromelis, known as the “Walking Man” of downtown Chicago, will have his cremated remains interred in a Chicago cemetery later this month. He died last month at the age of 75 from injuries he suffered when he was set on fire months earlier.
Kromelis was homeless and without family in the area and was to be buried in the county’s mass burial site for indigent and unidentified individuals, but after a series of donations, the plans changed.