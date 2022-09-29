Mayor convicted of bribery to be let out
Just three months into a one-year prison sentence for taking bribes, former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta is going to be released from custody.
Presta pleaded guilty in November to bribery and filing a false tax return after he was caught on camera accepting a $5,000 bribe from a red-light camera executive in a massive FBI sting operation that has netted numerous public officials. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said his already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in June.
State to test wastewater for COVID
The state of Illinois announced it is launching a pilot program that will involve analyzing school wastewater for the coronavirus.
The project, which also tests for influenza A and B, is an expansion of the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System. The 25-week project will encompass up to 20 schools across the state. A four-week process is underway to select the schools participating in the testing.
Illinois 14th best for UFO fans
Illinois is one of the better states in the country for UFO fans. That is according to the website LawnLove.com, which says the Land of Lincoln is the 14th best state for UFO fans.
Illinois ranked in the top ten in three categories, including the number of UFO organizations, the number of UFO and alien tours, and the number of UFO sightings. According to the study, California, Texas and Florida are the top three states for UFO fans.