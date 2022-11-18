State superintendent of education retiring
The leadership of the Illinois State Board of Education is about to change. Illinois State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala is stepping down in January.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced her retirement for Jan. 31, 2023. The issue of ISBE leadership under Ayala was a flashpoint in the recent gubernatorial election with Pritzker’s Republican challenger saying his first action if elected would be to fire Ayala and replace the entire board. Pritzker won a second term.
Man sentenced to seven years for helping ISIS
An Illinois man who was convicted for attempting to provide materials to ISIS was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Thursday.
A jury convicted 23-year-old Thomas Osadzinski last year after the Chicago Joint Terrorism Task Force said he designed, taught and used a computer script to allow ISIS propaganda to be more conveniently disseminated online. Osadzinski was attending DePaul University at the time of his arrest.
ISU farm fire collapses building
Multiple fire departments responded to a massive fire at the Illinois State University farm in Lexington Friday morning.
At least one building has collapsed from the blaze that is believed to have started around 1 a.m. There are no reports of any injuries or animals being hurt. The farm has housed cows, pigs and sheep, and is used by students who attend ISU.