Man recovering after shooting invader
An elderly man is in critical condition after he was attacked during a home invasion in which he shot one of his attackers.
According to Chicago police, the man answered a knock at his door when two people barged into his residence. Once inside, the man and two people began fighting when the homeowner, who is a FOID card holder, shot a male subject in the chest.
The 80-year-old was taken to the hospital with several injuries. The assailants fled the scene and ultimately went to a hospital for medical treatment. The man and woman now face charges.
School food worker charged with theft
The food service director for an Illinois school district is accused of stealing $1.5 million worth of food, consisting mostly of chicken wings.
Vera Liddell, 66, worked for the Harvey School District for more than 10 years. According to WGN, court records accuse Liddell of ordering more than 11,000 cases of chicken wings from the district’s food provider and then using a district cargo van to pick up the order.
District funds were used to pay for the food, but it was never brought to the school or provided to students.
Tollway leadership changes
In the latest changes in the leadership of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, the chairwoman of the agency is stepping down.
Dorothy Abreu, the banker Gov. J.B. Pritzker chose to be chairwoman of the agency’s board of directors less than a year ago, is stepping away for health reasons. Vice Chairman Jim Connolly will assume the position of board chair until the governor names a replacement.