Man gets $91 million settlement
A Bensenville man will receive a record $91 million after he lost his legs when a car lurched forward and pinned him against the storefront of a 7-Eleven store. It is the largest pre-trial settlement in a personal injury case in state history.
Attorneys highlighted thousands of storefront crashes at 7-Eleven stores around the country, and argued they could have been prevented if the company had installed posts in the ground between storefronts and parking spaces.
SUV with stolen dog sought
Police are on the lookout for a white SUV that was stolen in Piatt County with a goldendoodle dog inside.
The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office reported on their Facebook page that the white 2007 Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield Wednesday. The vehicle was last seen traveling towards Champaign County north of Mahomet.
The public is being asked to call police if they see the vehicle or a stray goldendoodle dog.
IHSA app launches
The Illinois High School Association is launching a March Madness app. The IHSA March Madness app features schedules, scores, brackets, conferences, rosters, ticketing, broadcast info and more.
The app is currently available for download in the Apple App Store and will appear in the Android App Store in the coming days. The IHSA Girls Basketball State Series gets underway with regional games this Saturday, Feb. 11, and culminates with the State Finals at Illinois State University campus on the first weekend in March.