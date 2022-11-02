Man allegedly threatens to 'mutilate and kill' Bailey
A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly sending Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to “mutilate and kill him.” 21-year-old Scott Lennox is charged with one felony count each of threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications. According to police, Lennox left the voicemail on Oct. 28 and used his own cellphone to make the call.
Dentist sentenced for loan fraud
An Illinois dentist has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in medical care loans for dental work that was never performed. Michael Egan of Orland Park pleaded guilty earlier this year to a wire fraud charge. In 2015 and 2016, Egan submitted fraudulent applications to a lending company for medical care loans to finance certain patient’s dental care that he did not perform.
U of I Student scammed by fake law enforcement
The University of Illinois Police Department reports a student was scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by someone claiming to be law enforcement and threatening arrest. Officials said the student received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer in China. The caller said the student’s passport had been implicated in illegal activity and that the student needed to pay to avoid being arrested. The student proceeded to transfer $316,000 to an unknown account through a mobile banking app.