Mail workers robbed
A $50,000 reward is being offered after four Illinois postal workers were robbed in the past week.
The latest incident happened in Lincoln Park. Police said a mail carrier was on his route when two men pulled out guns and robbed him around midday Wednesday.
The union representing mail carriers said they were working with the postal service to get protection for carriers.
Bomb threat cleared
Campus police at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana have given the all-clear after a threatening call was made to the department.
Police said the department received a 911 call Friday morning, threatening that explosive devices were placed at Davenport Hall. A campus-wide alert was sent out advising people to avoid the area.
After an investigation, no evidence of explosives was found in the dorm.
Push underway to legalize psychedelic mushrooms
An Illinois lawmaker is proposing the legalization of psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic purposes.
The measure is called the “Illinois Cure Act” and is sponsored by state Rep. LaShawn Ford. It would allow Illinoisans to use mushrooms to treat conditions like depression, PTSD and chronic pain.
If passed into law, the bill also would create an advisory board and eliminate criminal penalties for psychedelic mushrooms.