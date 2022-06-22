Madigan associates' corruption trial postponed
The public corruption trial surrounding ComEd and associates of longtime former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan set for late summer has been postponed until possibly next year and it appears it is because of singer R. Kelly.
Kelly’s child pornography trial had been set for Aug. 1, while the ComEd bribery case involving four members of indicted former Speaker Madigan’s inner circle had been scheduled for trial Sept. 12.
It was announced Tuesday the courthouse’s largest courtroom won’t be available for Kelly’s trial until Aug. 15. That two-week delay was enough to knock the ComEd case off the calendar.
Former state senator sentenced
Former Illinois state Sen. Thomas Cullerton was sentenced Tuesday to a year in federal prison for fraudulently receiving salary and benefits from a Teamsters union.
The 52-year-old from Villa Park pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal embezzlement charge. Cullerton admitted in a plea agreement that he did little to no work as an organizer during the time he was on the union payroll.
Road rage warning issued
The Illinois State Police are warning the public not to engage in aggressive driving behaviors as the number of reported road rage incidents resulting in expressway shootings increases.
From January through mid-June, approximately 35% of expressway shootings ISP responded to in the Chicago area were classified as road rage incidents. That’s up from roughly 12% for all of 2021 for Chicago-area expressway shootings documented as road rage related.
Vice President Harris visiting Illinois
The Vice President of the United States is scheduled to visit Illinois this week.
Kamala Harris will stop in Chicago Friday to speak at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials 39th Annual Conference. Harris will then travel to a hospital in Plainfield to address the maternal health crisis.
State Fair poultry shows canceled
The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced both junior and open live poultry shows at the Illinois State Fair will be canceled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza.
Illinois State Fair junior poultry exhibitors will continue to have an opportunity to receive recognition and premiums through a virtual poster competition. The department’s emergency rules took effect on April 5 and prohibits the sale or exhibiting of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets, and auction markets in Illinois to prevent the spread of bird flu.
Cream of the Crop photo contest
Illinois kids ages 8-18 can earn scholarship money this week through the Cream of the Crop photo contest. The competition is run through the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office.
According to the treasurer’s website, young photographers should send in scenic snapshots that show their vision of agriculture in Illinois. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of this contest, winners will be awarded up to $1,000 in Bright Start Scholarship funds.