Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner
After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Vaccine mandate settlement totals $10.3 million
The first settlement in the U.S. has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed by health care workers over a university system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Chicago-based NorthShore University HealthSystem agreed to pay more than 500 current and former employees a total of $10.3 million. It’s also changing its policy to accommodate religious exemption requests and rehiring former employees who were fired or forced to resign whose exemption requests were denied.
Low turnout from last month's primary
The primary election in Illinois is now certified and voter turnout was the lowest it’s been since 2014. Friday was the deadline for the Illinois State Board of Elections to certify the June 28 primary election. Top line numbers show a voter turnout of just over 21%. Democrats led with nearly 912,000 votes cast, or nearly 52% of the vote. Republicans pulled more than 812,000 ballots, or about 46%.
Work comp fraud case not referred
Despite Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul saying his office forwarded a case alleging worker’s compensation fraud to an appellate prosecutor, the appellate prosecutor’s office says no such case has been appointed. The appellate prosecutor is handling a case of alleged overtime fraud against former state employee and Pritzker campaign worker Jenny Thornley. But, the appellate prosecutor said work comp cases have been traditionally handled by the AG.
Another ten years
Lollapalooza will be in Chicago for another ten years. The four-day music festival at Chicago’s Grant Park has been around since 2005. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and event founder Perry Farrell of the band Jane’s Addiction announced the festival will be in the Windy City for another ten years. Next year’s festival will be in early August.
NASCAR to take over park for two weeks
Next year’s NASCAR race in Chicago could take over a heavily-visited landmark for two weeks. The race is scheduled for July 1 and 2 at Grant Park, but Crain’s Chicago Business is reporting that the Chicago Park District has approved a permit for two weeks worth of racing events. The park district said it is getting proceeds from merchandise, concession and ticket sales from the race.