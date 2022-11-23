Looming railroad workers strike
A strike of railroad workers could impact Illinois more than other parts of the country.
Unions representing rail labor are split on a proposed labor agreement, creating the possibility of a nationwide strike as early as next month. Illinois would be heavily impacted as the only state with all seven Class 1 railroads running through the state.
DMVs closed for Thanksgiving
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.
The offices return to the regular schedule next week. White reminds Illinoisans they can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.
As a reminder, extensions for all driver’s licenses and ID cards will expire on Dec. 1, 2022.
Lucky Lotto winner gets $550,000
An Illinois lottery player has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Illinois Lottery, someone scored a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington.
The gas station now gets a bonus of $5,500, or 1% of the prize, for selling the winning ticket. The ticket marks the 28th prize of $500,000 or more for Lucky Day Lotto so far this year in Illinois.