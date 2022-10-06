Local governments to get state infrastructure funds
The sixth and final $250 million installment of the Rebuild Illinois capital program for counties, municipalities and townships across the state is being released. The money is from the doubling of the state’s motor fuel tax and other increased fees that found bipartisan support in 2019.
Five in Springfield incited on COVID fraud
Five individuals from Springfield have been charged with fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program administered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois said the wire fraud charges could result in a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and restitution. They urge anyone with tips about the fraudulent use of benefits to contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721.
Illinois Municipal League opposes Amendment 1
Local Illinois officials have different views on the one proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The Illinois Municipal League, a group that advocates for local governments, opposes the measure. They say it would preclude any future or meaningful reform of existing laws. In Springfield, Mayor Jim Langfelder said the city already works closely with the unions and doesn't think the amendment will have much impact.