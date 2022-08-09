Lightfoot endorses Pritzker
During a joint appearance on Chicago's South Side Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot endorsed Gov. J.B. Pritzker in his re-election bid, even though the governor still hasn't announced his choice in Chicago's mayoral race.
Lightfoot pointed out Pritzker's Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, is a frequent critic of the city and her policies, including after he received the endorsement of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police.
Groupon to lay off 500 workers
The Illinois-based company Groupon is laying off 500 workers. The layoffs include nearly 300 positions associated with the company’s Chicago headquarters.
The company said the cuts are happening across different departments and will primarily affect the technology division, North American sales and Australian goods business. Monday, Groupon reported a loss of $91 million in the second quarter.
Pritzker recruits Indiana businesses over abortion law
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said they are sending welcoming signals to large corporations based in other states with restrictive abortion laws or bans.
Pritzker, asked about Eli Lilly’s opposition to Indiana’s new abortion ban, confirmed he has reached out to the drug maker to tell them Illinois would welcome any expansion projects.
Feds investigation focuses on lawmaker, body-cam company
State Sen. Elgie Sims has reportedly been approached by the federal government about alleged influence peddling by a body-cam company he represents.
According to the Chicago Tribune, investigators are looking into whether Axon improperly tried to influence Sims as a member of the Illinois legislature working on criminal justice legislation. The legislation enacted numerous reforms, including having every police officer in the state wear a body camera by 2025.
Chicago cop sues mayor
A veteran Chicago Police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Lori Lightfoot and two CPD supervisors alleging he was subjected to years of retaliation because he refused to look the other way on traffic violations committed by a friend of his boss.
Maurice Anderson’s is at least the fourth lawsuit filed in the past year in which a CPD officer has accused a superior of retaliation.