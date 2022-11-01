Lightfoot demands weapons ban
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
Nuclear plants request extended license
The operator of the Clinton and Dresden nuclear power plants plans to ask the federal government to extend its license to operate the facilities for another 20 years. The company said an extension would allow the two plants to contribute billions of additional dollars to Illinois’ economy and continue providing enough carbon-free energy to power the equivalent of more than 2 million homes. Constellation also said federal tax credits for zero carbon power sources make it possible to keep open the Clinton plant in DeWitt County and the Dresden nuclear reactor in Grundy County.
Another round of EV rebates
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced the opening of the second round of funding through the Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program. The program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act and passed by the General Assembly last year. A $4,000 rebate is available for an all-electric vehicle that is exclusively powered and refueled by electricity. A $1,500 rebate is available for the purchase of an all-electric motorcycle. Rebates will be issued to eligible applicants subject to availability of funds.