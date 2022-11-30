Russia divestment bill passes
The Illinois House voted unanimously Wednesday to withdraw state investments in Russia to protest the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
The legislation requires divestment of money in Russian banks and companies and prohibits future investments. The bill also would welcome Ukrainian refugees to Illinois and develop a way for detecting Russian money laundering in real estate. The bill now goes to the governor for his signature.
License renewal deadline Thursday
The deadline to renew driver's licenses, ID cards, and permits is Thursday, but it does not apply to commercial driver's licenses or CDL learner's permits.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White originally extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but with the pandemic sticking around, he added several more extensions.
During the pandemic, the Illinois Secretary of State's office expanded online renewals, and they're continuing to mail out letters with a PIN number attached so eligible drivers can renew their license from their phone or computer.
Holiday train coming
Canadian Pacific Railroad’s holiday train has embarked on its nationwide tour and has planned stops in Illinois.
The brightly lit train embarked on Thanksgiving Eve in Maine and will stop in dozens of cities to raise money and awareness for food banks. The train is scheduled to stop in Bensenville Friday night, then Pingree Grove the following morning. Next week, the train has a planned stop in Gurnee.