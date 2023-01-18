Lawsuits filed challenging Illinois new gun ban
The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its challenge to Illinois’ gun ban and registry late Tuesday evening. ISRA’s lawsuit is in the federal courts’ southern district of Illinois.
Two separate state-level lawsuits were filed Tuesday, one in Crawford County and the other in Effingham County. The Effingham County case from attorney Thomas DeVore has an emergency hearing set for today.
Illinois Supreme Court holding arguments remotely
The Illinois Supreme Court is holding oral arguments Wednesday remotely for two cases.
The court said the remote option is being implemented “out of an abundance of caution due to a few positive COVID cases among support staff.” One case deals with a bank while the other concerns a university.
Report: 'Disturbing trend' in on-the-job police deaths
A new report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found that seven officers died in the line of duty in Illinois in 2022. Nationwide, 226 police officers lost their lives.
According to the report, the number of deaths is a “disturbing trend” as it represents the increase in the average number of officer deaths in recent history. In 2022, the states with the most line of duty deaths were Texas with 33, New York with 12, and 11 each from Georgia and California.