Fire engulfs Chicago high rise
Fire engulfed several floors of a Chicago high rise building Wednesday. One person was killed and eight people were hospitalized after a resident on the 15th floor of the southside building noticed smoke and called 911.
As many as nine floors were affected by the blaze. The apartment building, which was built in 1970, contains nearly 300 apartments with most of the units occupied.
Lawsuit filed over whiskey labeling
A lawsuit has been filed in Illinois against the makers of Fireball Whiskey claiming deceptive labeling.
In the lawsuit, a Chicago woman claims the miniature bottles of Fireball Cinnamon bear resemblance to the packaging of their whiskey-centric counterparts, leading to confusion. There is no actual whiskey in Fireball Whiskey, as the label states it is a “malt beverage with natural whiskey & other flavors.”
NASCAR announces concerts for Chicago race
NASCAR officials have announced more details about this summer’s first ever Chicago Street Race July 1 & 2.
The concert lineups have been revealed, including performances by the Black Crowes, Chainsmokers, and Miranda Lambert. Two-day general admission tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 2 and start at $269.
The 12-turn, 2.2 mile race course will be located downtown near Buckingham Fountain.