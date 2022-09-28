Lawsuit filed against gunmaker Smith & Wesson
Several lawsuits were filed Wednesday against the gun company Smith & Wesson in connection to the Highland Park parade shootings.
The lawsuits claim the company illegally targeted young men at risk of violence with ads for firearms, despite broad protections for the industry in federal law. A 22-year-old man is accused of opening fire on the July 4 parade, killing seven people. The plaintiffs also are suing the shooter and his father.
Candy maker fined for safety violations
A federal workplace safety inspection found a Chicago-area candy manufacturer violated machine safety requirements at its Bellwood location.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued citations to Ferrara Candy Co. for four safety violations, including exposing workers to amputation hazards. OSHA fined the company more than $200,000 after responding to an April complaint of unsafe working conditions.
Record gambling revenue reported
A massive Mega Millions jackpot fueled Illinois Lottery sales and led the state’s gambling revenues to record levels over the last fiscal year.
A report by the state’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability said Illinois made nearly $1.9 billion between July 2021 and June 2022. The report suggested instant games by the lottery and video gaming in local establishments are credited for boosting gambling revenues.