Lawmakers look for energy rebates
Illinois Republican lawmakers on Tuesday called for action to address rising energy bills around the state. Gathering a day before the governor’s Budget and State of the State Address, they asked J.B. Pritzker to take action. They also introduced legislation which would allocate $200 million in rebates to affected consumers. The rebates already passed the General Assembly, but no funding has been appropriated yet.
Teens released after fatal crash
Police in Robbins said they are frustrated after three 13-year-old boys have been freed from custody following a fatal crash that involved a stolen Kia. Police noticed a broken window on the Kia, but did not give pursuit. Shortly after, the Kia smashed into a vehicle killing a 71-year-old grandfather. The police chief said they are frustrated that they could only hold the boys for 24 hours.
State fair concert announced
An Illinois band will be returning to the Illinois State Fair this summer. Champaign-native REO Speedwagon will take the Illinois Lottery Grandstand on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Their 2023 stop will mark the groups seventh time headlining at the Illinois State Fair, the last coming in 2013. Ticket sales for announced shows will go on sale at a date that is yet to be determined.