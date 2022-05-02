Kinzinger wants Ukraine force authorization
An Illinois congressman has introduced legislation to authorize U.S. military forces to go to Ukraine.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger announced Sunday he introduced an Authorization for Use of Military Force bill in the House to allow troops to defend Ukraine.
The bill would give congressional approval for the President to send forces to Ukraine should Russia use chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons.
Measure gives no premium health benefits to survivors of fallen state employees
Families of fallen Illinois state workers can now have access to their loved one’s insurance with no premium costs.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bipartisan measure Friday.
In January, child welfare worker Deidre Silas was stabbed to death while responding to a call south of Springfield.
Lawmakers were unanimous in passing the measure before adjourning last month.
Millions for college projects set
The state of Illinois has announced a $33.5 million investment at four universities as part of the Rebuild Illinois plan.
The new renovations include work to repair damage at the College of Medicine East Tower at UIC.
The three other newly-announced projects include exterior repairs and roof replacement at Western Illinois University, repairing the roofs at the Music Building and Gabel Hall at Northern Illinois University, and replacing the electrical feeder at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
Raoul sues U.S. Postal Service
Attorneys general from Illinois and 15 other states and a coalition of environmental groups are suing the U.S. Postal Service in an effort to stop the purchase of thousands of gas-powered trucks.
The lawsuits allege that the service erred in its decision to replace its current fleet with 90% gas-powered trucks and 10% electric vehicles.
The Postmaster says the Postal Service doesn’t have the funding to increase the number of electric vehicles.
Storm chasers killed
An Illinois man was among three students killed in a traffic accident in Oklahoma as the men chased severe storms. 19-year-old Gavin Short of Grayslake was in a car that hydroplaned and went off the road then was hit by a semi when they returned to the roadway.
The meteorological students were chasing storms during severe weather when the accident happened Friday.
The same storm system spawned three tornadoes in Illinois on Saturday.
Uneaten fries found behind wall
An Illinois family has made a historic find in their home of the fast food variety. Grace Jones says she and her husband were updating their bathroom in their Crystal Lake home when they found a bundle of cloth in the wall.
The couple said they were relieved when the mystery bundle contained a bag from McDonald’s with two burger wrappers and an order of uneaten fries.
The home was built in 1959 and the couple theorize that one of the builders left the rest of his lunch in the wall.