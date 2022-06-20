Kinzinger says he received death threat
An Illinois congressman says he received a death threat for participating in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Congressman Adam Kinzinger is one of two republicans participating in the House committee investigating the incident. He told ABC the letter was addressed to his wife and threatened to execute him along with his wife and 5-month-old child.
Private security grants for parts of Chicago
Another area of Chicago is hiring private security patrols to offset a rise in crime and a shortage of police. A grant from the city for $100,000 is helping provide the security detail for Beverly, Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park businesses. The private security is funded through the end of this year. Last year, residents of Bucktown and Lincoln Park also hired private security firms.
Fire's likely cause: Unattended charcoal grill
An investigation has determined that the wind-fueled fire that destroyed several cabins at Grand Bear Resort near Starved Rock State Park last month was likely caused by an unattended charcoal grill. Seven cabins were destroyed despite 200 firefighters on site fighting the blaze. It is the second major fire at the resort in less than four years.
$75 million affordable housing grants announced
The Illinois Housing Development Authority Board announced conditional awards using $75 million in federal tax funds to provide gap financing and complete underwriting for affordable housing developments. Funded through the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program, IHDA is providing grants to 19 developments across Illinois that will create or preserve around 1,000 units of affordable housing.
Heat 'dome' affects Illinois
Forecasters say a “dome of heat” is shifting over Illinois this week. AccuWeather says temperatures in Illinois will soar to above-normal levels beginning on Monday. The heat will build into Tuesday which is the start of the 2022 Summer Solstice. Temperatures will reach the triple digits in many parts of the state, especially in southern Illinois.
Comedian Trevor Noah to perform Illinois State Fair
The Illinois State Fair has added a big name comedian to the lineup. Emmy Award-winning host of the “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah will bring his stand-up comedy to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand on Friday, Aug. 19. The South African born comedian has written, produced and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” on Netflix, which received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album.