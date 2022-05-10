State supreme court justice retiring
The longest serving female judge in Illinois and the longest serving judge in the entire state is stepping down.
Rita Garman announced her retirement Monday. Garman has been serving as a judge in the state for nearly five decades at every level of the court system. An Oswego native, she graduated as a lawyer in 1968 and was first appointed a judge in 1974.
Health officials warn of COVID increases
COVID-19 cases are rising across Illinois, sparking a warning from health officials who say a fifth wave could be underway.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, after a decline in coronavirus cases a week earlier, numbers have picked up pace again in Illinois. As of Monday, the state was seeing an average of 5,154 new cases per day over the past seven days. That represents an increase of 41.6% in the last week.
Some barriers lifted for potential school bus drivers
A bill signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker aims to put a dent into a school bus driver shortage that’s impacting Illinois and the nation.
The measure would allow drivers with suspended licenses, due to failure to pay child support the last three years, apply for a bus driver’s license permit.
According to a survey by the National Association for Pupil Transportation, about 77% of respondents in the Midwest said they’ve had to alter bus services because of a driver shortage.
Illinois escapee captured in Tennessee
An Illinois man who escaped from a state police hospital transport van last week has been captured in Tennessee. Javier Aguirre, 47, of Hoopeston, escaped from the van last Wednesday while it was traveling near Minonk.
A search of the area by police proved unsuccessful. Clarksville, Tennessee, police located Aguirre and took him into custody without incident.
Stolen license plates used as defense in disputing tickets
Drivers all over Illinois are facing violations and fees they are not responsible for stemming from stolen license plates.
According to a Chicago television station, records from the Department of Administrative Hearings show the number of drivers disputing tickets based on stolen license plates or a stolen vehicle more than doubled from 2019 to 2021.
DuQuoin State Fair concerts announced
Country music dominates the DuQuoin State Fair lineup this year.
Fair officials released the lineup Monday, with several country music acts on the bill, including Cole Swindell, Randy Houser, Jordan Davis and Chase Rice. Grammy award nominee and legendary comedian Jeff Foxworthy closes out the grandstand shows on Friday, Sept. 2.
Tickets go on sale May 19.